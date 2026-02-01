Westminster Watch – Why are prisons out of control?

Upon getting into office one of Sir Keir Starmer's first moves was to order the early release of thousands of inmates, in an effort to combat prisoner overcrowding and put the criminals who pose the greatest threat behind bars. Domestic violence charities and prison officers from all sides have advised about the potential catastrophic consequences, and Nick sits down with former justice minister Robert Buckland to discuss how any government can positively change the prison system. Nick then asks a stellar panel of General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association Steve Gillan, Former Old Bailey Judge Wendy Joseph and CEO of Switchback charity Sian Williams how we can make prisons safer and more effective.