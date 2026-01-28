Westminster Watch | Keir Starmer's Investment Summit

Could the future of British politics be decided in Wales?

Wales - one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland - could find itself being a political kingmaker for the rest of the nation. It's run by the most electorally successful party in history, Welsh Labour, whose English counterpart sits in Westminster. In 2026, Wales will see a new, more proportional voting system that could dramatically change the makeup of the Senedd (Welsh parliament) and give smaller political parties more leverage than ever before. With Reform UK leader Nigel Farage setting his sights on Wales in next year's elections, could the country see a move away from traditional political parties? And is this a prelude to the rest of the UK's political future? To try and answer these questions, Westminster Watch travels to Cardiff, where Nick is joined by expert voices both in and outside the Senedd. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster.