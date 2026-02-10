Westminster Watch – What next for the Tories?

The four month-long race for a new leader of the Conservative party has drawn to a close and Kemi Badenoch has emerged victorious - making her the first black woman ever to lead a national political party in Westminster. As the new Leader of the Opposition she's already got a full plate: uniting a party that suffered a bruising defeat in this year's General Election, challenging the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary on how they'll navigate a Trump presidency and getting the party to own up to its mistakes in recent years. Badenoch ran her campaign on telling 'hard truths' - but can she win over an increasingly divided party and elecorate? Nick puts the question to Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Mark Garnier, former Conservative MP and Minister Paul Scully and Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffiths. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster.