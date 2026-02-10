Westminster Watch – Should Britain pay reparations for slavery?

The UK is facing growing calls to pay reparations for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. Last year a UN judge said Britain owed trillions of pounds for its involvement in slavery, but even amid growing calls for the UK to atone for its past Prime Minister Keir Starmer is resolute that the country has to be 'forward looking'. Westminster Watch speaks to Laura Trevelyan, a former BBC journalist who, upon discovering her own family's link to slavery, paid financial reparations to those affected in Grenada and believes Starmer's government should do the same. So, what could these reparations look like? And are they even necessary? Nick puts these questions to Author and Filmmaker Femi Nylander and Historian and Broadcaster Rafe Heydel Mankoo. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World.