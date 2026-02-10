Westminster Watch: Why are Britain's farmers furious?

The changes to inheritance tax laws in Rachel Reeves's Autumn Budget have Britain's farmers in uproar - this week they descended to the streets of Westminster to protest against the plan to charge 20% inheritance tax on farms worth over £1 million - a tax farmers haven’t had to pay for 40 years. The government have said the tax won't affect the majority of British family farms, and the money will go to funding public services like the NHS. But the National Farmers' Union disagrees - as did the thousands of protesters wanting to make their voices heard. Nick sits down with farmer and former British Conservative MP Neil Parish and Chief Executive at The Food Farming & Countryside Commission Sue Pritchard to discuss why farmers have become political fodder in British politics. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch ... Read More