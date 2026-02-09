Westminster Watch – UK’s Ukraine Dilemma

As Donald Trump’s second presidency approaches, Western allies are one by one starting to talk about what an end to the conflict in Ukraine might look like. For the UK, one of the most steadfast backers of Kyiv, time is running out for it to decide whether it will get on board with a negotiated peace or whether it will push to keep fighting to the bitter end. Nick sat down with Former UK Ambassador to Russia Sir Tony Brenton, The Independent columnist Mary Dejevsky and former Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood for frank and heated debate on the UK’s Ukraine dilemma. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch ... Read More