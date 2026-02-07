Westminster Watch | Britain's Flood Crisis

At least 6 million homes are at risk of flooding in the UK, and it doesn't seem the government has a plan to protect them. Storm Bert, which swept the UK in November, is estimated to have cost hundreds of millions of pounds in insurance claims, not to mention the extensive cleanup and repairs. How can the UK bolster its infrastructure and be better prepared for the weather? Nick is joined by environmental campaigner Louis Ramirez and chief political commentator for The Sunday Times Aubrey Allegretti to discuss how the government can do more to protect people from extreme weather. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch ... Read More