UK Chancellor Reeves between rock and hard place

Britain's finance minister delivered a self-confident statement about her Labour Party's spending plans this week. After rattling through her alleged achievements since coming to power last July, she hit out at her detractors, stating 'I will return in the autumn to deliver the Budget'. Staying away from major tax rises after her tax-heavy budget last year, Reeves slashed benefits payments in an attempt to project an aura of fiscal responsibility. But with paltry growth and a huge structural deficit remaining, it seems the UK will remain a high tax, high debt and low wage economy for a long time to come. This week, Westminster Watch gets instant reaction to Reeves' Spring Statement from Member of Parliament for the ruling Labour Party, Kim Johnson, as well as from colleagues in opposition parties: Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, Richard Tice the deputy leader of Reform UK, and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Kevin Hollinrake, from the Conservative Party.