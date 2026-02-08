Is the UK an "island of strangers?"

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to crack down on illegal migration - saying the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers". He introduced a policy shift that will aim to crack down on businesses turning to immigrant labour, introduce language tests for migrants and stricter access to visas - all with the goal of bringing net migration down by 100,000 people a year by 2029. Starmer's plan has been met with concern both in Westminster and beyond; politicians in his own party have accused him of pandering to the populist right through promising to end a "squalid chapter" of migration. Sectors that rely heavily on overseas workers - such as social care, hospitality and universities - also fear their industries will suffer. So how can the UK balance stricter migration controls while avoiding labour shortages? And will Starmer's government really deliver "the most radical overhaul of legal migration in a generation"? To try and answer these questions, Nick is joined by Mihnea Cuibus, Researcher at The Migration Observatory at Oxford University, Former Conservative work and Chief Political Correspondent for The Times Aubrey Allegretti, and care home owner and member of Care England, Jenny Pattinson ... Read More