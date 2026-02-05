Mind your language: is Welsh under threat?

Explore the heart of Wales through its ancient yet evolving tongue in Cymraeg: The Living Language. Is the Welsh language under threat? This week, Westminster Watch is in Wales to find out how Welsh shapes identity, culture, and what needs to be done to put it back on the map. Gwynedd county in north Wales is considering phasing out English entirely in its secondary schools - but even the suggestion has been met with fierce opposition. To discuss how the Welsh language can thrive, Nick is joined by former first minister Mark Drakeford, former Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, as well as passionate speakers and unexpected stories for a celebration of resilience, revival, and the power of language to connect generations. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World.