UK and Spain strike 'historic' deal over Gibraltar's future

Britain and Spain have reached a landmark post-Brexit deal over Gibraltar - a British territory that sits at one of the southern most points of mainland Europe. Its 38,000 residents were left in limbo for nearly 5 years after the UK left the European Union, which affected not only Gibraltarians but approximately 15,000 Spanish workers who work across the border. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has celebrated the deal and Foreign Secretary David Lammy has proclaimed the Labour government's commitment is 'as strong as the rock of Gibraltar'. But does the deal really protect Gibraltar's sovereignty? Is it a win for Gibraltar's Spanish neighbours? And how much will it change the lives of everyday people? This week, Westminster Watch heads to Gibraltar to sit down with the Chief Minister, journalist Walter Finch, Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción Jose Juan Franco Rodriguez and leader of the Gibraltar Social Democrats Keith Azopardi to unpack what the long-awaited deal entails - and what it means for the people of Gibraltar. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. ... Read More