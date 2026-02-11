Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Brian Cox

Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Yvonne Ridley

Yvonne Ridley is a British journalist, author, and activist known for her work in conflict zones and her outspoken advocacy for human rights. She gained international attention in 2001 when she was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan while on assignment for The Sunday Express. After her release, she converted to Islam, which had a profound impact on her life and work. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for Muslim rights and a critic of Western foreign policy. She sits down with Alex Salmond to discuss her fascinating journey.