Romania Awards $321M Contract For Turkish TB2 Drones

It was a trend already in motion, but after Russia's attack on Ukraine last year, the military buildup among Balkan countries gained new steam. Romania is also joining this mini, regional arms race. Its defence ministry recently announced it made a 321 million dollar deal with the Turkish company Baykar, for the TB2 drones. Nearly a year into the war in Ukraine, Romania, along with other regional countries, are seeking to transform their militaries with new equipment and weapon systems. The general manager of Baykar also confirmed the contract saying Romania has joined a long list of states that have bought the TB2 drones.