What Makes the Balkans Prone to Russian Cyberattacks?

Officials in Bulgaria say they're facing an unprecedented rise in cyberattacks from Russia. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov says they're aimed at undermining the country's democratic values, and reducing its solidarity with Ukraine. Sofia is providing Kiev with humanitarian support as the war in Ukraine nears its fifteenth month. Since the conflict began, several nations in the Balkans, including Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo and Montenegro have also reported cyberattacks from different countries including Russia and Iran. But, why is the Balkans prone to these types of intrusions? Plus, while Montenegro finds itself under stress from Russian cyberattacks, it's also facing pressure from the West. Following strong warnings from the EU, Montenegro has cancelled its famous golden passport scheme or so-called economic citizenship programme. Outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic says the country has to respect the EU's request despite the programme's benefits for Montenegro. The European Commission demanded that the government scrap the scheme, citing increasing risks of money laundering, corruption and terrorism. The country's finance minister says cancelling the programme would damage Montenegro's economy. Many believe it could also slow down the country's EU membership process. The government says it will consider an alternative to the golden passports in cooperation with European partners. Mirjana Miladinovic is in Podgorica and explains how that will work.