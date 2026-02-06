Is Montenegro Headed For More Political Instability After Its Snap Elections?

Montenegro's ruling pro-EU Europe Now Movement party has claimed victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections, two months after taking the country's presidency. But with just 26 percent of the vote, the party has failed to secure enough support to form a government on its own, and it will have to seek partners in the 81-seat parliament. Running neck-and-neck with the Europe Now movement, is the Democratic Party of Socialists led by former president Milo Djukanovic who came in second with 23 percent. The vote is expected to put an end to a political deadlock in which two previous governments collapsed after no-confidence motions. But instability is likely to continue with no clear winner and tough coalition talks ahead. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.