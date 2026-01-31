Has the EU Changed Croatia for the Better?

10 years ago, Croatia joined the European Union as the bloc's 28th member. A lot has happened since then, with several major events testing the group's unity, and relevance in a fast-changing world. From the ongoing migrant crisis that began in 2015, to the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently, the war in Ukraine, the EU has seen numerous cracks in its unity. But Croatia has clearly sided with the bloc, and has pushed human rights, democracy and strong institutions. And this year, Croatia gained entry into the Eurozone and the Schengen Area, which has had a dramatic impact on its demographics and economy. Veljko Skenderija went to Zagreb to find out more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.