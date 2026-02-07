Croatia Sees EU’s Highest Real Estate Growth in 2023

Croatia's property prices keep skyrocketing, as the country records the highest annual increase across the European Union. House prices in the country have been rising steadily over the years, but the latest report by Eurostat shows they've had the highest growth across the entire EU in the first quarter of 2023. The agency also says they surged five times above the EU rates in the final quarter of last year. While many blame inflation for the record numbers, some say it also has to do with Croatia joining Schengen and the Eurozone. Veljko Skenderija went to Zagreb to find out the answer.