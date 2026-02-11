Why Has the Jailing of a Newly Elected Mayor Damaged Ties Between Greece and Albania?

The arrest of an elected mayor in the Albanian city of Himare continues to strain relations between Greece and Albania. Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek who claimed victory in municipical elections on May 14, was detained for alleged vote-buying two days before the polls. Greece and the European Commission have called for Beleri's immediate release, saying his prevention from taking office would impact Albania's accession to the bloc. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama dismissed the calls and said the EU needs to respect his country's judicial independence. And as protests continue on the southern Albanian coast, time might have already run out for Beleri. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More