How Will the Athens Declaration Impact Russian Influence in the Balkans?

Last week, several heads of state, top EU officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the Balkan summit in Athens to discuss the region's security and its EU path. On the sidelines of the meeting, the leaders of nine Balkan countries signed the Athens Declaration, expressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The document emphasises that Western Balkan countries and Ukraine should be accepted as full members of the European community to ensure peace, security and stability in the region. Among the countries that signed the Athens Declaration is Russia's long-time ally Serbia. Since the war began, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine but has fallen short of imposing sanctions. He has instead sought to maintain friendly relations with both Russia and the West due to the country's aspiration to join the EU. Serbia also joined a Ukraine-led platform on the reintegration of Crimea a day after Zelenskyy and Vucic described their meeting in Athens as good and open. So is Belgrade moving away from Moscow? And how will the Athens Declaration impact Russian influence in the Balkans?