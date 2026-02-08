What Has Set Back Montenegro’s Green Energy Goals?

Back in 1991, Montenegro adopted a declaration to become the first ecological state in the world. A year later, the declaration was included in the country's constitution. But since then, Montenegro has made little progress in protecting its environment. As the world moves towards greener and cleaner energy options, Montenegro seems to have gone in the opposite direction. The streets are full of garbage, rivers are piled with trash. Even neighbouring countries may be in danger, as they share rivers with Montenegro. Mirjana Miladinovic went to Podgorica to find out why the country has failed to pursue its ecological goal. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.