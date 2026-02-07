Croatia’s President Says Greece Is Treating Jailed Croatian Football Fans Like Prisoners of War

Over the past month, tensions have risen between Croatia and Greece over the death of a Greek football fan ahead of a Champions League qualifying match in Athens. On August 7, prior to the game between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb, hooligan violence broke out, leaving one AEK supporter dead. More than 100 fans, most of them Croatians, were arrested in connection to the violence. But the case took a political turn when Croatian officials started facing pressure from the families of those detained in Greece. Croatia's president further fueled the families' concerns after saying Greece treats jailed football fans like prisoners of war. He even threatened to round up 100 Greek nationals in retaliation. But the country's prime minister criticised the president's remarks, saying he's sending messages that are not welcome in Athens.