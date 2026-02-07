Three Gunmen Killed By Kosovar Police During Monastery Siege

Kosovo has been hit with some of its worst ethnic violence in more than a decade. On Sunday, a Kosovar police officer was killed during clashes in the village of Banjska in the country's Serb dominated north. The gunmen, at least 30 of them then fled, breaking into a nearby monastery. Kosovar police then entered the monastery, killing at least three gunmen and arresting several others. Authorities also seized large stashes of weapons, ammunition and radio equipment. The deadly standoff marks one of the gravest escalations in years, and follows months of tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. The two neighbours have traded blame for the killings. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More