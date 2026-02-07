Türkiye and the Balkans Deepen Ties With First Ever Tourism Fair

The first Balkan tourism fair was held between September 20 and 22 in Istanbul. The fair aims to promote good relations across the region, and organisers believe a nice vacation is the way to go. As one of the most visited cities in the world, especially for holidayers from the Balkans, Istanbul is slated to become the premier hub to promote tourism between Turkiye and Balkan countries. Thanks to their common culture, food and geographical proximity, each year, millions of people make the trip both ways. And officials are optimistic for what lies ahead. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More