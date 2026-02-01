Will snap elections make or break President Vucic?

Serbians will vote on Sunday in an early general election in the wake of heightened tensions with Kosovo, and two mass shootings in May which triggered massive anti-government protests. The opposition claims it stands together under the banner Serbia Against Violence. Vucic says Serbia is at a turning point, but does he have the power to maintain power in Belgrade, in the face of declining popularity? Plus, Croatia, Türkiye, Albania, Romania, Slovenia and Serbia have secured their spots in next summer’s Euro 2024 football championship. Could this moment signal a transformative shift in the region's football standing? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme which focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More