Serbian Opposition Speaks to Across the Balkans After Vucic Blames West Over Protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says the West is to blame for the anti-government demonstrations in his country, more than a week after the elections. He says the protesters demanding the annulment of Serbia's general election are attempting to overthrow his government with help from abroad. Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party won 47 percent of the votes, but the international monitoring mission said the elections were held under unjust conditions citing intimidation and cases of vote buying. Thousands of people organized by the Serbia Against Violence coalition took to the streets of Belgrade to protest accusing Vucic of election theft and calling for NEW elections. The demonstrations turned violent after protesters tried to enter Belgrade's City Council, breaking windows. Police pushed them back using tear gas and pepper spray. The opposition claims excessive force was used and some of their supporters were beaten up. At least 38 people have been detained. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.