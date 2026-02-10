Local Workforce Shortage in the Balkans

The chronic lack of workforce is becoming a big issue for the Balkans. With its low wages and stalled EU membership, it is especially noticeable in Montenegro in the midst of the summer season. The country is struggling to find local labour, despite being heavily reliant on tourism as a primary source of income. Many young people are refusing to work in an industry in which they’re underpaid, and are seeking better jobs in EU states, especially in neighbouring Croatia. And that leads to the increasing number of foreigners entering Montenegro to take their spot. Serbia is also seeing a rise in the number of Russians arriving to live and work there since the start of the war in Ukraine. Its traditional close ties with Moscow have made the Balkan country ideal for those looking to start a new life. The Serbian Interior Ministry said more than 200,000 Russians have arrived in the country over the last two years, and many of them plan to stay. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More