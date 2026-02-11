Exclusive Interview With Slovenian FM Tanja Fajon on Efforts To Reach a Ceasefire in Gaza

As Slovenia takes on its first-ever presidency of the United Nations Security Council, it vowed to focus on pressuring the international community to condemn and prevent Israel’s actions in Gaza. In June, Slovenia joined several other EU countries and recognised the state of Palestine. It has also positioned itself as one of the EU’s most outspoken advocates for peace in the Middle East. The country has been actively calling on the international community to help end the conflict in Gaza, reflecting its growing role on the global stage. At the Bled Strategic Forum, Across The Balkans sat down with Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon to ask about her country’s next steps regarding reaching a ceasefire in Gaza. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More