Albania's Foreign Minister on Balkan Arms Production and Albania's Role Amid Ukraine Conflict

Balkan countries are boosting their weapons production in the wake of the war in Ukraine. And Albania, together with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, is one of the regional defence production leaders. Tirana is closely aligned with the EU's position regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine, says the region is vulnerable to Russian influence, and its security is also at risk. Ukraine and Albania signed an agreement on friendship and cooperation, a document aimed to strengthen Ukraine's position in the Balkans. Tirana also hosted a summit in February to allow Volodymyr Zelensky to promote the idea of joint arms production. I sat down with Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani who says the Balkans needs to be fully prepared when the EU's security is challenged and that having a NATO air base on Albania's soil is one of his country's biggest achievements. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More