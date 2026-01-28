Across The Balkans
Ukraine Calls on Balkans for Weapons Against Russia
As Ukraine struggles to fend off Russia's assault in the East and the deliveries from the West are slow, how significant for the future of the war is ammunition coming from the Balkans? The region's military-industrial complex is known for its ability to produce both NATO and Soviet-standard weapons, and an opportunity for massive orders is changing traditional alliances. While most of South East Europe is aligned with the EU's policy and sanctions on Russia, Serbia remains Moscow's closest ally in Europe but also one of the key arms suppliers to Ukraine. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp... Read More
Backlash After Rabbis’ Meeting Cancelled in Sarajevo
A recent planned meeting of European rabbis in Sarajevo was cancelled by the venue due to security concerns. Israel described the move as “anti-Semitic.” Semir Sejfovic interviewed Jahja Muhasilovic, a political science and international relations scholar, to delve deeper into this issue. Across The Balkans, hosted by Katarina Petrovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Why Albania’s Beaches Are Disappearing and Who Is Paying The Price
Albania's coastline is rapidly changing due to erosion, rising sea levels and growing infrastructure. From the sunken island of France Joseph to Durrës' crumbling shores, Omer Seraci explores how natural and human forces are reshaping the coast, and what it means for the country's future. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
The Balkans’ Climate Crisis Fight and The Road Ahead
Since the Paris Climate Agreement, sweeping geopolitical shifts, financial turmoil, technological breakthroughs, and energy crises have put its real-world impact to the test. Semir Sejfovic speaks with sustainable development specialist Laurent Mesbah, and Vedra Budućnost, co-founder of Bosnia's clean-energy initiative, which advises on biodiversity, ecosystem services, and climate governance across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Montenegro's Parliament Stays Silent, While Citizens Speak Out
As Montenegro’s Parliament stays silent, citizens are speaking out—through protests, public art, and a petition with over 6,000 signatures demanding official condemnation of what they call genocide. Palestine’s ambassador warns that symbolic gestures are no longer enough, and silence now could set a dangerous precedent. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Is Serbia Fueling the Gaza War?
Serbia has long balanced its ties in the Middle East, publicly backing peace while maintaining relations with all sides. But since the Gaza conflict reignited, Belgrade has quietly increased arms exports to Israel—even as civilian deaths rise and global criticism intensifies. In our next story, Katarina Petrovic explores Serbia’s hidden role and the voices speaking out against it. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
The slow demise of Montenegro’s village communities
Across the Balkans, an unprecedented number of people are leaving in search of a better life abroad. Montenegro is no exception, The small balkan nation faces a population decline and in one remote village, 8-year-old Hana Sijarić is the only student in her school. Mirjana Miladinović reports from Bijelo Polje. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Will Albania’s elections reshape politics in the Western Balkans?
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is on track for a historic fourth term, as early results from Sunday’s election show his Socialist Party holding a strong lead. With EU membership on the horizon and major reforms at stake, the vote marks a continuation of the prime minister's long tenure. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans: http://trt.world/fvfp
Can Trump’s Ukraine Strategy Threaten Balkan Security?
As we enter the fourth year since Russia's attack on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump, known for his business-like approach to politics, is pushing to end the war on his own terms. His plan includes making Ukraine surrender valuable mineral resources to repay the billions of dollars Washington has sent to Kiev for its defence since the conflict began. But, he is sidelining the EU, which Kiev sees as its main partner. His administration also signalled it could no longer be a guarantor of peace in Europe, urging the bloc to handle its own security challenges. What does this shift mean for one of the most volatile regions in this part of the world, the Balkans, where the EU and the US have long worked closely to maintain stability? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Why Is Trump’s Administration Against Kosovo’s PM?
Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party remains the strongest political force in Kosovo, but it fell short of an outright majority. This means Kurti will need to form a coalition while also navigating a crucial relationship with Washington, one that has been vital since NATOs intervention ended the war with Serbia more than three decades ago. Serbia still refuses to recognise Kosovo’s independence, with the US and EU mediating ongoing tensions. Kurti has also faced criticism from Western partners for failing to grant Serbs, living in the north, a certain degree of autonomy - a key point in normalisation talks. Now, with Donald Trump back in office and his special envoy calling Kurti a bad partner for the US, the coming years could bring significant challenges for Kosovo’s leadership. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
