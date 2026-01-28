Erdogan Says Türkiye Ready To Play More Active Role in the Balkans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his country's readiness to fulfil its responsibilities and play an active role in maintaining security in the Balkans. His comments came after visiting Serbia and Albania earlier this month. The main goal of the visit was to improve trade, energy co-operation and the defence sector, as the countries have shown interest in Turkish drones. While in the Balkans, Erdogan also used the opportunity to call on Belgrade and Tirana to do their part in diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and pressure Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More