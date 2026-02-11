Balkans congratulate Trump, but Serbs throw a big celebration

As EU leaders prepare to work with US President-elect Donald Trump and his administration over the next four years, some leaders in the Balkans were among the first to congratulate him, viewing it as a chance to chase their interests and have closer ties with the US. The EU is already grappling with the war in Ukraine and ethnic tensions in the Balkans, a region with strong Russian influence. Trump's approach to Ukraine could have a major effect on this part of Europe, raising questions not only about the future power dynamics but also how different US policy in the region will be from now on. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.