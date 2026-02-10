Who’s to Blame for Serbia’s Deadly Train Station Disaster?

Thousands of people protested in Belgrade and other cities in Serbia, demanding arrests and resignations of top officials. Fourteen people, including a six-year-old child, were killed when a concrete roof above the entrance of a train station collapsed while they were sitting on benches. The disaster happened in Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, earlier this month. Demonstrators have been expressing outrage over the accident, and many of them have clashed with police. This led to several arrests. The tragedy is being blamed on sloppy renovation work on the station. The construction work has been done as part of a deal with Chinese state companies involved in a number of projects in the region. The Serbian president has vowed to punish those who are responsible for one of the worst tragedies Novi Sad has ever seen. ... Read More