Why Are the Balkans Spending Big on Weapons?

Balkan countries have significantly ramped up their defence spending, in recent years. They’re buying advanced fighter jets, drones, helicopters, and armored vehicles from various international suppliers. This surge in military investment marks a major shift, as these states strengthen their defence capabilities amid lingering tensions. Serbia and Croatia are reintroducing mandatory military service. Some see this as a preparing for potential regional threats, while others view it as a way to deter conflict. This renewed focus on defence has sparked mixed reactions, especially among young people. Many are questioning whether this move towards militarisation fits with a vision of a peaceful future as part of the EU. Plus, the relationship between Serbia and Montenegro has long been a source of tension. There have been deep historical, political, and cultural divisions since Montenegro gained independence from Serbia in 2006. Recently, the release of the video for the song Heart of Serbia has brought back these tensions into the spotlight. Shot across Montenegro, with a focus on Cetinje—a city central to Montenegrin identity—the video features traditional Montenegrin symbols and attire, and many saw the video as a provocation, accusing those behind it of misusing Montenegrin symbols to stir unrest Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More