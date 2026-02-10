Moldova Claims Bosnia, Serbia Host Military Camps for Pro-Russia Agents

Bosnian police have detained a Russian man suspected of training Moldova's pro-Russia activists who were reportedly plotting to destabilise last month's elections in Moldova. In October and ahead of the referendum on its EU future, Moldova's officials claimed that the training camps run by Russia were present in Bosnia and Serbia. Its leadership is known for its close ties with Moscow. Plus, EU enlargement has once again been put into the spotlight since Russia's attack on Ukraine. Brussels says it's open to speeding up the process as it believes the security of the Balkans had been threatened by Moscow and its allies in the region. For several countries, including Albania and Montenegro, it has been a productive year, but for some, it has again remained deadlocked, and there's still a long way to go.