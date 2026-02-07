The end of famous Hotel Yugoslavia and its Balkan legacy

Hotel Yugoslavia, an iconic hotel and Belgrade's cultural landmark is now just part of the region's rich history. The biggest hotel in the Balkans was built at a time when the socialist country it was named after - Yugoslavia - was being created after the Second World War. It hosted many famous people, including Queen Elizabeth, presidents Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter, and even the famous astronaut Neil Armstrong. The plan now is to build a new luxury hotel complex, and all that will remain from the building, will be its central chandelier - one of the biggest in the world.