Why Is Trump’s Administration Against Kosovo’s PM?

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party remains the strongest political force in Kosovo, but it fell short of an outright majority. This means Kurti will need to form a coalition while also navigating a crucial relationship with Washington, one that has been vital since NATOs intervention ended the war with Serbia more than three decades ago. Serbia still refuses to recognise Kosovo's independence, with the US and EU mediating ongoing tensions. Kurti has also faced criticism from Western partners for failing to grant Serbs, living in the north, a certain degree of autonomy - a key point in normalisation talks. Now, with Donald Trump back in office and his special envoy calling Kurti a bad partner for the US, the coming years could bring significant challenges for Kosovo's leadership. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.