Can Trump’s Ukraine Strategy Threaten Balkan Security?

As we enter the fourth year since Russia's attack on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump, known for his business-like approach to politics, is pushing to end the war on his own terms. His plan includes making Ukraine surrender valuable mineral resources to repay the billions of dollars Washington has sent to Kiev for its defence since the conflict began. But, he is sidelining the EU, which Kiev sees as its main partner. His administration also signalled it could no longer be a guarantor of peace in Europe, urging the bloc to handle its own security challenges. What does this shift mean for one of the most volatile regions in this part of the world, the Balkans, where the EU and the US have long worked closely to maintain stability? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp ... Read More