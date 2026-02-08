Across The Balkans
The slow demise of Montenegro’s village communities
Across the Balkans, an unprecedented number of people are leaving in search of a better life abroad. Montenegro is no exception, The small balkan nation faces a population decline and in one remote village, 8-year-old Hana Sijarić is the only student in her school. Mirjana Miladinović reports from Bijelo Polje. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp... Read More
Backlash After Rabbis’ Meeting Cancelled in Sarajevo
A recent planned meeting of European rabbis in Sarajevo was cancelled by the venue due to security concerns. Israel described the move as “anti-Semitic.” Semir Sejfovic interviewed Jahja Muhasilovic, a political science and international relations scholar, to delve deeper into this issue. Across The Balkans, hosted by Katarina Petrovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Why Albania’s Beaches Are Disappearing and Who Is Paying The Price
Albania's coastline is rapidly changing due to erosion, rising sea levels and growing infrastructure. From the sunken island of France Joseph to Durrës' crumbling shores, Omer Seraci explores how natural and human forces are reshaping the coast, and what it means for the country's future. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
The Balkans’ Climate Crisis Fight and The Road Ahead
Since the Paris Climate Agreement, sweeping geopolitical shifts, financial turmoil, technological breakthroughs, and energy crises have put its real-world impact to the test. Semir Sejfovic speaks with sustainable development specialist Laurent Mesbah, and Vedra Budućnost, co-founder of Bosnia's clean-energy initiative, which advises on biodiversity, ecosystem services, and climate governance across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Montenegro's Parliament Stays Silent, While Citizens Speak Out
As Montenegro’s Parliament stays silent, citizens are speaking out—through protests, public art, and a petition with over 6,000 signatures demanding official condemnation of what they call genocide. Palestine’s ambassador warns that symbolic gestures are no longer enough, and silence now could set a dangerous precedent. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
Is Serbia Fueling the Gaza War?
Serbia has long balanced its ties in the Middle East, publicly backing peace while maintaining relations with all sides. But since the Gaza conflict reignited, Belgrade has quietly increased arms exports to Israel—even as civilian deaths rise and global criticism intensifies. In our next story, Katarina Petrovic explores Serbia’s hidden role and the voices speaking out against it. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
