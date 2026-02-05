Across The Balkans
Why Albania’s Beaches Are Disappearing and Who Is Paying The Price
Albania's coastline is rapidly changing due to erosion, rising sea levels and growing infrastructure. From the sunken island of France Joseph to Durrës' crumbling shores, Omer Seraci explores how natural and human forces are reshaping the coast, and what it means for the country's future. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.... Read More
Backlash After Rabbis’ Meeting Cancelled in Sarajevo
A recent planned meeting of European rabbis in Sarajevo was cancelled by the venue due to security concerns. Israel described the move as “anti-Semitic.” Semir Sejfovic interviewed Jahja Muhasilovic, a political science and international relations scholar, to delve deeper into this issue. Across The Balkans, hosted by Katarina Petrovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
