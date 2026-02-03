Munther Isaac on the war in Gaza, Christian Zionism and religious stereotypes | The InnerView

Georgia: Between The West and Russia | The InnerView

As a small country in the Caucasus, Georgia is no stranger to being caught between Russia and Western powers. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, it brought flashbacks for Georgians — of their cities being bombed, of Russian tanks rolling across their border in 2008. Memories of war and occupation. It also was a reminder that in 2008 the United States and its allies promised much, but delivered little. That geopolitical challenge facing Tbilisi has increased anxiety among the Georgian people and has renewed questions about a choice Georgians feel they need to make. In which direction do they see their future? Imran Garda travels to Georgia where he meets protesters and sits down with two politicians on opposite sides to hear their arguments: former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Georgian Dream lawmaker Levan Makhashvili. Makhashvili says the ruling party, Georgian Dream, is being pragmatic and wants to survive. Georgian Dream stands accused by opposition leaders and even its Western friends of election fraud and steering the country toward Russia. The government claims it’s all a distortion of reality. But with Russia still occupying parts of Georgian territory and the recent introduction of the controversial “foreign agents” law that Human Rights Watch calls a law designed to “extinguish critical voices” and seems to mimic similar legislation in Russia, it has pushed some young people over the edge. They have taken to the streets to say they want a clear commitment away from Russia and towards Europe. For months, waving EU flags and defying their government, thousands of Georgians have protested outside parliament against what they say is an alarming slide away from Europe—and into Russia’s shadow. Giorgi Gakharia was once Prime Minister and oversaw a clampdown on dissent when he was Interior Minister. This time around, he stands with the dissenters, saying Georgian Dream is not merely being pragmatic and has made an active decision to be anti-West. On this episode of The InnerView we listen to Gakharia's criticisms and Makhashvili’s defense of the current policy and the controversial law. Can Georgia balance its interests, and the reality of its geography? Can Georgian Dream still keep Georgia’s dream of the European Union alive without upsetting Russia?