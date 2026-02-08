The InnerView
Saleyha Ahsan: When helping people in a war zone makes you a target | The InnerView
Saleyha Ahsan tells Imran Garda that acts of inhumanity against medics, doctors, and humanitarian workers are happening daily and with complete impunity. She’s witnessed it all — in Palestine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Syria. Ahsan is a former British soldier, humanitarian doctor and filmmaker who has served on the frontlines of some of the world’s most brutal conflicts: from the ethnic cleansing in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s, to attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine, and the large-scale bombings of schools and hospitals in Syria. On this episode of The InnerView, Ahsan shares why she no longer advises junior doctors to go to Gaza, the moment that changed her forever, and what she thinks must happen before anyone can truly feel safe.... Read More
Ruben Laukkonen: How do you teach AI to be moral | The InnerView
Cognitive neuroscientist Ruben Laukkonen tells Imran Garda that raising AI is a lot like raising a child: it’s not enough to make it intelligent, we also need to teach it human values. The question is how? Laukkonen believes the answer could be in one of humanity's most ancient practices — contemplative meditation. Dr. Ruben Laukkonen joins The InnerView from Barcelona to discuss how he believes we can mitigate the risks of AI, what it means for a machine to be moral, and how the world’s oldest meditation practices could help us build better AI.
