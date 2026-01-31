America’s Failing Healthcare System | Inside America

The Future Is Now: The Rise Of AI In America | Inside America

This week on Inside America, Amanda Walker takes you to the heart of the AI revolution unfolding across the United States. From Silicon Valley’s relentless innovation to the political tug-of-war playing out in Washington, this episode examines how artificial intelligence is transforming society—faster than most can keep up. As AI tools become embedded in everyday life—from email and education to companionship and content creation—questions of ethics, safety, and regulation grow louder. The episode explores how generative AI, digital clones, and deepfakes are blurring the lines between real and synthetic, and what that means for truth, democracy, and identity. Meanwhile, the global race for AI dominance is heating up, with China’s tech advancements challenging America’s leadership. Amanda speaks with experts and policymakers about the opportunities AI presents, the anxieties it fuels, and how US policy is navigating the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility. The show also offers practical insights into how people can begin interacting with AI today, and why opting out may no longer be an option.