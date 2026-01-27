Inside America
Trump’s January 6th Pardons: A Crisis for the Rule of Law? | Inside America
In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates one of the most controversial moves of Donald Trump's presidency—his sweeping pardons for those convicted in connection to the January 6th Capitol riot. We hear from a pardoned rioter who believes he was a "political prisoner," while another, Pamela Hemphill, rejects the pardon, insisting that justice must stand. With over 1,500 people charged and many convicted of violent crimes, what does this mass clemency mean for America’s justice system? Former federal prosecutor Elise Adamson and Praveen Hernandez of the Constitutional Accountability Center join us to analyse the broader implications. Does this decision embolden extremists? And is the rule of law in jeopardy?... Read More
Trump’s Trade War: Can Tariffs Save American Jobs? | Inside America
Donald Trump calls tariffs “the most beautiful word”—but to small businesses, consumers, and even fellow Republicans, his economic strategy is anything but pretty. In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates the political and economic chaos caused by one of the most aggressive trade agendas in modern US history. As tariff hikes trigger lawsuits, price surges, and global uncertainty, we visit businesses on the front lines, ask why GOP voices are split, and unpack the deeper risks to global trade and US alliances. With rising costs, shifting policies, and global retaliation looming—can tariffs really deliver the American manufacturing revival Trump promises? Or is this gamble backfiring? Featuring insights from economists, diplomats, small business owners, and geopolitical analysts.
Free Speech For Some? Trump vs. The First Amendment | Inside America
Donald Trump says he’s rescuing free speech from the so-called woke mob—but critics say his administration is weaponising the First Amendment to silence universities, journalists, and political opponents. Inside America goes to the University of Virginia, the site of the deadly 2017 rally, to understand how students and faculty are navigating the crackdown on expression. From law students fearing deportation to lawsuits against news outlets like NPR and CBS, this episode unpacks the tension between free speech and political control in Trump’s second term. We hear from civil rights advocates, university scholars, and press freedom defenders to ask: Is the First Amendment being protected—or politicised?
100 Days of Trump: Chaos or Control? | Inside America
In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker breaks down the turbulent first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term. From mass deportations and sweeping government cuts to trade wars and a crackdown on dissent, Trump 2.0 has charged ahead with relentless speed. But what has this breakneck agenda meant for everyday Americans—and how is it playing on the global stage? We hear from voters in a pivotal Maryland swing county, explore shifting poll numbers, and sit down with political analysts to assess whether Trump's hardline tactics are sustainable—or self-destructive. Is America better off, or on the brink?
The Future Is Now: The Rise Of AI In America | Inside America
This week on Inside America, Amanda Walker takes you to the heart of the AI revolution unfolding across the United States. From Silicon Valley’s relentless innovation to the political tug-of-war playing out in Washington, this episode examines how artificial intelligence is transforming society—faster than most can keep up. As AI tools become embedded in everyday life—from email and education to companionship and content creation—questions of ethics, safety, and regulation grow louder. The episode explores how generative AI, digital clones, and deepfakes are blurring the lines between real and synthetic, and what that means for truth, democracy, and identity. Meanwhile, the global race for AI dominance is heating up, with China’s tech advancements challenging America’s leadership. Amanda speaks with experts and policymakers about the opportunities AI presents, the anxieties it fuels, and how US policy is navigating the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility. The show also offers practical insights into how people can begin interacting with AI today, and why opting out may no longer be an option.
The Trump Takeover: Unchecked Power & Growing Fear | Inside America
As the Trump administration bulldozes through its third month, concerns over unchecked executive power are reaching a boiling point. With voters increasingly uneasy and political opposition mounting, is American democracy at risk? In this episode of Inside America, host Amanda Walker dives into the growing pushback against Trump’s policies and explores the potential consequences of this power shift. Featuring expert analysis, legal perspectives, and voices from the public, we examine the broader implications for the US and beyond.
Trump’s Cabinet: Loyalty Over Experience? | Inside America
Trump’s second-term cabinet is here, and it’s anything but conventional. From billionaires and media personalities to political outsiders and conspiracy theorists, the new administration is raising eyebrows across Washington. With loyalty to Trump as the primary qualification, what does this mean for governance, democracy, and U.S. institutions? In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker takes a closer look at the most controversial appointments, their backgrounds, and the policies they are set to push forward. From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance on vaccines to Pete Hegseth’s turbulent confirmation as Defence Secretary, this lineup is unlike any before. We also hear from former CIA Director and Defence Secretary Leon Panetta on why this cabinet could be a turning point for the country—and why some experts warn of unchecked power and political retribution. As Trump’s team sets its agenda, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will this administration bring the change its supporters expect, or will it lead to further division and instability?
Trump & Musk’s Radical Government Overhaul | Inside America
In this explosive episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker unpacks the most controversial shake-up of the US government in modern history. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are slashing federal agencies at an unprecedented pace, cutting thousands of jobs in what they call an "efficiency drive"—but critics argue it's an illegal political purge. We examine the rise of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the sweeping changes it has made, leaving federal employees reeling. Many are questioning Musk’s authority, with some calling his involvement in government decisions unconstitutional. The closure of USAID has sent shockwaves globally, with experts warning of severe consequences for foreign aid and humanitarian efforts. While Republican lawmakers celebrate the cuts as a long-awaited victory against big government, Democrats are pushing back, raising concerns about transparency, conflicts of interest, and the potential dismantling of vital public services. As the legal battle unfolds, top legal scholars weigh in on whether this restructuring violates constitutional principles—and if America is on the brink of a constitutional crisis.
Can Clean Energy Survive Under Trump? | Inside America
In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates the future of US climate policy under President Donald Trump. With a pledge to repeal Biden’s climate policies, expand fossil fuel production, and fast-track new drilling projects, what will this mean for America’s clean energy sector? We speak to industry experts, environmentalists, and policymakers to assess the impact on renewable energy, job creation, and global climate efforts. With solar and wind power booming—often in Republican-led districts—can the clean energy transition withstand Trump’s "drill, baby, drill" agenda? How will Trump's policies affect green energy businesses? Will the US pull back from global climate commitments? Can clean energy progress continue despite political shifts? Join us as we break down the key issues shaping America’s energy future.
26:20
America’s Failing Healthcare System | Inside America
