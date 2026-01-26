Inside America
Trump’s Trade War: Can Tariffs Save American Jobs? | Inside America
Donald Trump calls tariffs “the most beautiful word”—but to small businesses, consumers, and even fellow Republicans, his economic strategy is anything but pretty. In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates the political and economic chaos caused by one of the most aggressive trade agendas in modern US history. As tariff hikes trigger lawsuits, price surges, and global uncertainty, we visit businesses on the front lines, ask why GOP voices are split, and unpack the deeper risks to global trade and US alliances. With rising costs, shifting policies, and global retaliation looming—can tariffs really deliver the American manufacturing revival Trump promises? Or is this gamble backfiring? Featuring insights from economists, diplomats, small business owners, and geopolitical analysts.... Read More
