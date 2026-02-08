Africa Matters: Wonder Women

This week, we focus on the groundbreaking revelation from the World Bank that shows African women are dominating the business world and contributing a staggering $300B to the continent's economy. We then meet an inspirational young chef who is defying the odds, and is on course to set a Guinness World Record for marathon cooking. Plus, we ask if the recent polls in Türkiye are likely to affect Ankara’s foreign policy with African nations. #africamatters ... Read More