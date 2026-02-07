Africa Matters: Conservation Clash

It’s been a year since the Tanzanian government announced plans to demarcate a game reserve that would affect at least 150,000 Maasai people. We find out what has happened since. And as the debate on the best way to conserve the environment and wildlife intensifies across Africa, we see how a farm in Namibia is using Turkish Kangal dogs to reduce the conflict between livestock herders and cheetahs. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent ... Read More