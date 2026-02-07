Africa Matters: African Migration

Millions of Africans have been forced to flee their homes, seeking safety, food and ultimately a better life. But contrary to popular belief, most of them remain on the continent. We look at what they face as they try to rebuild their lives. On the flipside, some have chosen to move abroad, and now benefit not only their families but also their home countries' economies. We focus on the hurdles they have had to overcome. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. ... Read More