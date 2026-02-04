Africa Matters: Ethiopia's Regional Rebellion

As a state of emergency comes into force in Ethiopia's second-biggest region, we look at what has led to the fighting in Amhara in recent weeks. We then travel to Zambia which has managed to secure a pocket-friendly repayment plan after becoming the first African country to default on its debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while police in South Africa say they're determined to get illegal guns out of circulation, an NGO has taken the government to court for not doing enough. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. ... Read More