Africa Matters: West Darfur Killings

As the fighting rages in Sudan, rights groups accuse the Rapid Support Forces of orchestrating a brutal attack on a refugee camp in West Darfur that claimed over a thousand lives early this month. We delve into the roots of the RSF, accusations of ethnic cleansing and the urgent call for protection for those fleeing the violence. In Uganda, a community-led initiative is working to provide efficient laundry services in Kampala's slums. And in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a small business run by young people is breeding flies to help clean up the environment. ... Read More