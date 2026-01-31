Africa Matters: South Africa Immigration Overhaul

The continent's most industrialised nation is a magnet for many Africans seeking a better life or refuge from conflict and climate-related challenges. But it's also one of the most unequal countries globally, and immigration has become a major topic ahead of next year's elections. We look at the South African government's plan to overhaul its immigration system, and what that means for the rest of the continent. Over in Nigeria, work is hard to come by for disabled actors in the country's thriving Nollywood film industry. But some of them are flipping the script by rewriting their stories to make it more inclusive for others. And in Namibia, an African-themed wellness centre is taking a holistic view by having visually impaired women work in a profession which may actually give them a competitive edge. ... Read More